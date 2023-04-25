In Kupyansk, body of second victim of Russian missile attack removed from rubble; search work completed

Rescuers have removed the body of another deceased from under the rubble of the local history museum in Kupyansk, thus the number of victims of the morning enemy missile attack on the city center has increased to two people, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"During the demolition of the rubble of the museum building in Kupyansk, which was hit by a Russian S-300 missile this morning, rescuers discovered the body of a second woman. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this Russian terrorist attack," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

In turn, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said search work had been completed.

As previously reported, on Tuesday morning the invaders attacked the center of Kupyansk. As a result, the building of the local history museum was damaged, ten people were injured (of which four were hospitalized, and another six received medical assistance on the spot). In addition, under the rubble of the building were two people.