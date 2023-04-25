Facts

15:15 25.04.2023

In Kupyansk, body of second victim of Russian missile attack removed from rubble; search work completed

1 min read
In Kupyansk, body of second victim of Russian missile attack removed from rubble; search work completed

Rescuers have removed the body of another deceased from under the rubble of the local history museum in Kupyansk, thus the number of victims of the morning enemy missile attack on the city center has increased to two people, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"During the demolition of the rubble of the museum building in Kupyansk, which was hit by a Russian S-300 missile this morning, rescuers discovered the body of a second woman. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this Russian terrorist attack," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

In turn, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said search work had been completed.

As previously reported, on Tuesday morning the invaders attacked the center of Kupyansk. As a result, the building of the local history museum was damaged, ten people were injured (of which four were hospitalized, and another six received medical assistance on the spot). In addition, under the rubble of the building were two people.

Tags: #kupyansk

MORE ABOUT

10:24 25.04.2023
Terrorist country doing everything to destroy us completely – Zelenskyy about shelling of Museum of local lore in Kupyansk

Terrorist country doing everything to destroy us completely – Zelenskyy about shelling of Museum of local lore in Kupyansk

13:49 01.03.2022
Kupyansk is again under control of AFU – MP

Kupyansk is again under control of AFU – MP

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

Zelenskyy at HQ meeting: Each of directions of Ukraine's defense is important

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

Russian assault troops in Bakhmut use smartphones with Alpine Quest GPS app – Syrsky

AFU eliminates almost 700 occupiers, five tanks, 14 artillery systems, two air defense units destroyed over day – General Staff

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

UK sends thousands of Challenger 2 ammunitions to Ukraine, including depleted uranium rounds – British Defense Ministry

Court arrests Chervinsky without right to bail

General Staff: Russian troops looting, resorting to illegal searches, using children's institutions for military purposes in occupied territories of Ukraine

Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Klitschko: First batch of subway cars to arrive in Kyiv from Warsaw soon

Putin seeks to internationalize war in Ukraine – experts

Yermak-McFaul Group proposes mechanism for lifting personal sanctions by publicly condemning Russia's aggression

Zelenskyy at HQ meeting: Each of directions of Ukraine's defense is important

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD