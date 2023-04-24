Facts

18:33 24.04.2023

Syrsky: In Bakhmut, our soldiers not only conduct defensive operations, but also actively counterattack

The situation remains tense in Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces are not only carrying out defensive actions, but are also actively counterattacking, commander of the eastern group of troops, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

According to the Military Media Center in Telegram channel, the commander of the eastern group of troops, Colonel-General Syrsky, is currently working in the combat areas in Lyman and Bakhmut directions.

"Heavy battles are going on. In several suburban settlements of Bakhmut, the offensive actions of the enemy failed. However, the enemy does not abandon the goal of surrounding Bakhmut and uses all possible forces and means for this, up to the total destruction of the city. Our fighters perform not only defensive actions in Bakhmut, but and are actively counterattacking," Syrsky said.

He said this gives us the opportunity to hold back the enemy offensive for several months and not increase the front in this direction, as well as to destroy the best enemy units and gain time.

According to the commander, after a series of unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses in Lyman direction, the enemy suffered significant losses and was forced to regroup its units.

Decisions on the organization of defense are made on the spot. Before that, Syrsky listens to the commanders and analyzes the operational situation. The situation is under control.

In addition, Syrsky today awarded more than 130 Ukrainian soldiers with distinctions and gifts.

Tags: #bakhmut #syrsky

