Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

The Russian occupiers deported almost 20,000 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories. In Russia itself, more than 70 camps have been created for the re-education of deported children, with the aim of destroying their identity, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reports.

«19,393 – this is data on the number of Ukrainian children deported to the Russian Federation posted on the online platform Children of War," the first deputy head of the Committee for Humanitarian and Information Policy Iryna Konstantkevych said on the Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada.

At the same time, it is suggested that in fact the Russian occupiers could have taken out about 200,000-300,000 people. "According to the data announced by Russia in open sources, there are much more deported children – more than 700,000," the report says.

It is also noted that according to a study by the Yale Humanities Research Laboratory, more than 70 camps for the "re-education" of such children are known.

According to Konstankevych, "this is a systematic state policy of the Russian Federation to re-educate Ukrainian children, destroying their identity. They cynically kill everything dear and valuable to our children, take them away from their parents, deprive them of their past, violate their rights. They are hijacking and destroying our future. They are doing everything to make it impossible for Ukrainian children to be found and returned to their homeland."

As reported, on Thursday, April 20, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, during talks with the delegation of the European Union in Kyiv, said that the Russian Federation had organized 43 special camps to detain and "re-educate" Ukrainian children under psychological pressure.