Estonian PM hopes that EU to fulfil its obligation to supply mln artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said she hopes that the states of the European Union will fulfill their obligation to supply a million artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

"Freedom must defeat tyranny. This is our common motive and focus number one regarding weapons, ammunition and training [of Ukrainian military]. All this must continue on a sufficient scale for Ukraine to win the war," Kallas said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Zhytomyr.

For this reason, the Estonian Prime Minister stressed, she offered the European Union a joint purchase of a million artillery shells for direct transfer to Ukraine.

"The decision [in the European Union on the transfer of ammunition] was made in March. And now we need to make sure that it will be properly implemented," she said, noting that the Estonian government has already decided to supply its shells to Ukraine.

"We are fulfilling our function, and I hope that all this will also be done by others," Kallas summed up.

Earlier, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna, staying at a meeting with the EU Foreign Minister in Luxembourg, said that the EU will be able to fulfil the plan to supply Ukraine with one million ammunition by the end of 2023.