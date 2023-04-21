Facts

18:50 21.04.2023

Pentagon Chief: Group members in Ramstein format already provide Ukraine with over 230 tanks, 1,500 armored vehicles

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said the member states of Ukraine Defense Contact Group have provided Ukraine with more than 230 tanks and 1,550 armored vehicles in recent months.

"In just a few short months, the Contact Group has delivered more than 230 tanks, more than 1,550 armored vehicles and other equipment and ammunition to support more than nine new armored brigades," Austin said at a press conference following the Ramstein meeting. the Ramstein meeting.

Allies want to focus on the key capabilities that Ukraine needs right now and in the medium term, he said.

