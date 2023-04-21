Pentagon Chief: Group members in Ramstein format already provide Ukraine with over 230 tanks, 1,500 armored vehicles

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said the member states of Ukraine Defense Contact Group have provided Ukraine with more than 230 tanks and 1,550 armored vehicles in recent months.

Allies want to focus on the key capabilities that Ukraine needs right now and in the medium term, he said.