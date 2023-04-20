Estonia to send 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine

The government of Estonia has approved a decision on Thursday to send a batch of large-caliber artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

"A new batch of assistance from Estonia includes 155mm ammunition. In addition, Estonia will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with night vision devices and ammunition for small arms," the Defense Ministry of Estonia said.

"Estonia's initiative to send 1 million shells to Ukraine has been approved by the EU with unprecedented speed, and now Ukraine needs prompt practical decisions from European allies," Defense Minister of Estonia Hanno Pevkur said.

He also announced a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov at a meeting within the Ramstain format to discuss how else Estonia can support Ukraine.

Currently, air defense systems and ammunition are the most pressing needs of Ukraine, the minister said.

To solve this problem, Estonia proposed the EU member states at the February summit to purchase together at least 1 million 155mm ammunitions.

On March 20, at a joint meeting of the EU defense and foreign ministers, it was decided to supply 1 million artillery ammunition, including 155mm ammunition, to Ukraine within twelve months, until March 20, 2024.

This decision was also approved by the heads of states and governments at the EU Summit on March 24.