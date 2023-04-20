Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

The most combat-ready units of the Russian army have already been destroyed in Ukraine, but the enemy cannot be underestimated, the Russian Federation has a mobilization potential and a significant amount of equipment, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, has said.

"Rushists today do not have the strength to repeat the attempts that we saw after February 24, 2022. But this does not mean that the enemy has been defeated or that it has lost the full danger for Ukraine. No, it's not. There is a large amount of manpower, there is a mobilization potential, a significant amount of equipment, even if it is outdated, Soviet, and 'mothballed.' But that doesn't mean anything. The most combat-ready units, the most combat-ready part of the rushist army have been destroyed in Ukraine. It has destroyed, in fact, by Putin, who sent it into a meat grinder," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

At the same time, he stressed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine "are preparing and will liberate the entire Ukrainian territory."

According to Yusov, in the south of Ukraine, the Russian Federation may try to conduct separate operations, but the main attention will be focused on the east.

"Bakhmut and everything that is in Ukrainian Donbas still remain the maniacal targets of the rushists. Yes, the deadlines have been pushed back, but if there is no progress, at least in Donbas, then what should be shown as a result of the so-called 'SMO (special military operation)?' Kherson was lost, and it was the only captured regional center," Ukrainian intelligence says.

According to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, Donbas remains the only place where the invaders can demonstrate tactical success.