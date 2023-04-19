USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday announced sanctions against one individual and six companies based in Iran, China, Malaysia, due to the supply to Tehran of electronic components for military programs, including the production of drones, bypassing current restrictions.

"The network sanctioned today has procured goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defense industry and UAV program," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in the statement.

In particular, Iranian citizen Mehdi Khoshgadam, the managing director of the Iranian company PASNA, which, according to Washington, uses front companies to conduct business with foreign suppliers, was included in the sanctions list. The U.S. authorities named Iran-based Amv AJ Nilgoun Bushehr CO. (AMV AJ) and in Malaysia SDN. BHD. (PASNA International) and also imposed sanctions against them.

In addition, four companies from China that supplied PASNA parts were subject to restrictions: these are Arttronix International (HK) Limited (Arttronix), Jotrin Electronics Limited (Jotrin), Vohom Technology (HK) CO., Limited (Vohom) and Yinke (HK) Electronics Company Limited (Yinke).

New persons on the sanctions lists are prohibited from managing any property or financial assets in the United States; the U.S. companies, in turn, cannot do business with structures and persons that have fallen under restrictions.

Previously, the United States has already imposed sanctions on structures from Iran, China and Turkey in connection with the supply of parts for drones to Iran.

At the end of January, the European Union included in the sanctions lists the Iranian Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation, which produces UAVs.