Swiss President on possibility of re-exporting weapons to Ukraine: Switzerland ‘cannot be asked to break our own laws’ – media

Swiss President Alain Berset, during a joint conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said that the country "cannot be asked to break our own laws" discussing the possibility of re-exporting Swiss weapons to Ukraine, CNN reports.

“Berset said that, while discussions are ongoing regarding whether the country ‘should, must or could develop’ its stance on re-exporting weapons to Ukraine, it is currently out of the question, with Swiss law ‘clear on that,’" a message ported on Tuesday reads.