Facts

13:16 14.04.2023

Constitutional Court opens proceedings on constitutionality of Agreement between Ukraine, Russia on stationing of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine dated 2010

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CC) has opened proceedings on the constitutionality of the Agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the presence of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine dated April 21, 2010, said the Department of Communications of the CC and legal monitoring.

"On April 13, 2023, the Second Board of Judges of the Second Senate initiated constitutional proceedings in the case upon the constitutional appeal of 49 deputies of Ukraine to provide an opinion on the constitutionality of the Agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on Matters of Stationing the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Territory of Ukraine dated April 21, 2010, ratified by the Law of Ukraine ‘On the Ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on Matters of Stationing the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Territory of Ukraine’ dated April 27, 2010 No. 2153–VI," the message posted on the court's website says.

The subject of the right to constitutional appeal asserts that the inconsistency of the disputed Agreement “with the principles of ensuring national security, the absence of a legal framework for the conclusion of an international agreement of this content, as well as the inconsistency of the specified agreement with Article 17 of the Basic Law of Ukraine” is the basis for declaring this Agreement unconstitutional.

At one of its sessions the Grand Chamber of the Court will determine the form of constitutional proceedings in this case.

The judge-rapporteur in the case is Serhiy Holovaty.

