Offensive Guard replenished with new brigade 'Charter'

The Offensive Guard of the Ukrainian counteroffensive has been replenished with another brigade, the Charter, based on volunteer soldiers from Kharkiv community, Deputy Director of the application planning department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel Mykola Urshalovych said.

"This week another brigade, Charter, has been added to the assault brigades of the Offensive Guards," he said at a briefing at Ukraine Military Media Center on Thursday.

This brigade will be the ninth in the Offensive Guard and the seventh brigade in the National Guard of Ukraine.

According to Urshalovych, the basis of the new brigade "Charter" was the military volunteer formation of Kharkiv community. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it has united motivated citizens who were eager to help the army resist the enemy.

As Urshalovych noted, a month after the creation of the volunteer formation, in April 2022, its servicemen already participated in the liberation of the village of Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv region, and in September they were part of Slobozhansk counteroffensive.

Urshalovych said that recruitment to the "Charter" has already begun, an application for membership can be submitted on the website of the Offensive Guard or in the centers for the provision of administrative services.

Assault brigades of the "Offensive Guard," for which more than 20,000 volunteers applied as of early April, are being formed to liberate the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.