Facts

19:13 21.09.2023

In south, units of Offensive Guard advance deep into Russian defense

Units of the Offensive Guard of the National Guard of Ukraine are displacing the enemy in Melitopol direction, acting director of the employment planning department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard Mykola Urshalovych said at a briefing at the Military Media Center.

According to him, in Melitopol direction, units of the Offensive Guard brigades of the National Guard are displacing the invaders from their positions and consolidating their position on the achieved lines, despite the powerful resistance of the Russians.

"Despite dense mining and engineering equipment, as well as powerful resistance from the occupiers, our units had partial success, advancing both into the depths of the enemy's defenses and along the front," he said.

