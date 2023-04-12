URCS ready to participate in rehabilitation of veterans - Dotsenko

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is ready to participate in the rehabilitation of veterans, Maksym Dotsenko, the director general of the National Committee of the URCS, said.

"The new life of patients after injuries and rehabilitation begins, first of all, in communities. This is a long process in which everyone together must provide quality services for a comfortable life for our citizens. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society, in cooperation with the public sector, is ready to create rehabilitation centers for those in need of help," Dotsenko said at the International Rehabilitation Forum in Lviv.

The URCS reported on its Facebook page Dotsenko also noted that the mobile medical teams of the URCS can also specialize in rehabilitation, and the social assistants of the society are able to provide veterans with the necessary assistance.

"Today, an opinion was voiced at the forum about attracting assistants to veterans. I really like this idea. Our social assistants can also help not only the elderly, but also veterans. By combining our efforts and using our resources and experience, we will be able to help as many citizens as possible," Dotsenko stressed.