Of 1,374 bodies of civilians killed by invaders in Kyiv region, 195 not yet been identified – regional police chief

The police of Kyiv region have identified 1,374 bodies of civilians killed by the invaders in Kyiv region, while 195 bodies have not yet been identified, another 279 people are missing, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov has said.

"One of the main aspects of the work of the police in Kyiv region is the identification of the bodies of those who killed (during the occupation) of citizens. To date, this figure is 1,374 people. These are civilians who were killed," Nebytov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Nebytov, some 717 of them were killed with small arms. "That is, more than half were shot deliberately," he said.

The head of the regional police said 340 people died from mine and shrapnel wounds, the cause of death of 317 people was not established.

"So far, unfortunately, 195 bodies remain unidentified. DNA was taken from them, so we ask... to provide information so that we can identify absolutely all Ukrainians who killed in Kyiv region during the occupation," Nebytov said.

He also said some 279 people are currently considered missing. "There is information that people are also on the territory of Russia, they were brought there forcibly, in the so-called 'evacuations.' We understand that some of these people are in prison, and supposedly the Russians are preparing an exchange fund for themselves," the chief of the regional police said.