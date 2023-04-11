Facts

12:50 11.04.2023

Ukraine's president honours memory of victims of Nazi concentration camps

On the International Day of the liberation of Nazi concentration camps, a basket of flowers from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was placed at Babyn Yar Memorial Complex in Kyiv, the presidential press service has said.

Flowers were also laid at the memorial sign for those killed in Syrets concentration camp and the memorial sign "Memory for the Future" on the territory of Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve.

"Ukraine remembers everyone who was killed and mutilated by the Nazi regime during the Second World War. As it remembers every Ukrainian and Ukrainian woman who killed in the 21st century in concentration camps and dungeons of the Russian aggressor state. Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that we will do everything to free our compatriots from the camps and prisons of the newest Nazis – the Russian totalitarian regime. Only by the joint efforts of the entire civilized world can the aggressor be overcome and the expansion of totalitarianism on the European continent be prevented," the office said.

The Day of the liberation of Nazi concentration camps has been celebrated annually since 1991. On April 11, 1945, the prisoners of the Nazi concentration camp in Buchenwald, having learned about the approach of the Allied troops, raised an international uprising against the Nazis, and when the U.S. military entered the concentration camp, the rebels completely controlled it.

In total, more than 14,000 concentration camps operated on the territory of Germany and the countries occupied by it, through which more than 18 million people passed during the war years, a significant part of whom killed.

Tags: #nazism #memory #zelenskyy

