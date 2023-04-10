Facts

19:48 10.04.2023

Wagner fighters exhausted by Ukrainian forces: Enemy forced to involve special forces, amphibious assault units in battles for Bakhmut – Syrsky

Ukrainian forces are destroying the combat potential of the enemy every day, which is forced to involve special forces and amphibious assault units in the battles for Bakhmut, commander of the Eastern Group of troops, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

“It is a great honor for me to be shoulder to shoulder with our warriors at this time. We worked out plans for the defense of the town of Bakhmut with the commanders of military units and groups, and also met with the soldiers defending the fortress. The defense forces have exhausted the Wagner fighters,” wrote Syrsky on the Telegram channel.

He noted that the enemy is forced to involve special forces and amphibious assault units in the battles for Bakhmut, and the Russians are also actively using their artillery and aviation, destroying the town that they cannot capture.

“The defense of Bakhmut continues, our military courageously and professionally carry out the task. They deplete the enemy every day and destroy his combat potential, each successful shot, hit the target, bring our Victory closer!” said Syrsky.

Tags: #situation #bakhmut #syrsky

