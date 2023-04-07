Facts

17:36 07.04.2023

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak welcomed the proposal of Poland and the Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in the 11th EU sanction package.

"Sanctions against the nuclear power industry of the Russian Federation are exactly what is needed. I welcome the proposal of Poland and the Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in the 11th EU sanction package," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

"The McFaul-Yermak International Sanction Group is now finalizing the preparation of an Action Plan to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation 2.0," the head of the President's Office added.

"We are preparing a lot of troubles for the Russians," he summed up.

