Facts

14:27 07.04.2023

Zelenskyy signs decree on establishing military administrations in 19 settlements of Zaporizhia region

Zelenskyy signs decree on establishing military administrations in 19 settlements of Zaporizhia region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, April 7, signed a decree on the establishment of military administrations in 19 settlements of Zaporizhia region within the implementation of the law of Ukraine On the legal regime of martial law.

Relevant document No. 197/2023 was published on the President's website.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Zaporizhia Regional State Administration were instructed to carry out activities related to the formation of military administrations.

The decree comes into force from the day of its publication.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #military_administrations

