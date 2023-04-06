Foxtrot network launches possibility of paying with cryptocurrency through Whitepay service

The Foxtrot network has enabled payment through the Whitepay service, which supports more than 130 cryptocurrencies, the network's press service reported.

"Foxtrot is always moving towards retail innovation and convenient payment solutions. We monitor and carefully evaluate trends, select projects with great prospects in our market for implementation. The beginning of cooperation with the Ukrainian company Whitepay is a confirmation of this. Together we connect a progressive, convenient and, most importantly, a reliable payment tool for our customers," Oleksiy Zozulia, the CEO of Foxtrot, said.

According to him, buyers can pay for goods through Whitepay both online and offline stores of the network. Payment processing is provided by the payment platform.

As reported, Foxtrot launched the ability to pay for goods in the online store and retail outlets of the network using Binance Pay in 2022.

Foxtrot is one of the largest retail chains in Ukraine in terms of the number of stores and sales of electronics and home appliances. As of the beginning of 2022, the brand is omnichannel (offline and online trading).

For April 2023, some 114 shops and the foxtrot.ua online platform work in the network.

The Foxtrot brand is being developed by the Foxtrot group of companies. The co-founders are Valeriy Makovetsky and Hennadiy Vykhodtsev.