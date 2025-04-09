The 35th anniversary "Parade Nadii" and the 22nd Foxtrot Cup tournament were held in Kyiv with a full house

On April 6, 2025, Kyiv once again became the center of dance art. The 35th anniversary "Parade Nadii" was held - a competition with the longest history in Ukraine in the field of ballroom dances.

The organizers of the competition - Valentina Fedorchuk (Honored Coach of Ukraine in Sport Dance, Judge of the highest category of the World Dance Council) and Alena Fedorchuk-Lemishko (Champion of Ukraine in the Latin American program) received almost one and a half thousand athletes from 109 clubs from all over Ukraine. Dance steps in the European and Latin American dance programs were evaluated by a judging panel of 70 referees from the USA, Germany, Finland, Moldova, as well as the best coaches of Ukraine.

The tournament has been supported by the co-founders of the Foxtrot brand, Gennadii Vykhodtsev and Valerii Makovetsky, for 22 years.

“This year, Parade Nadii is 35 years old, Foxtrot is 31. This is a tandem of experienced and sought-after masters in their fields of activity, to whom athletes trust their growth, and buyers their comfort,” says Gennady Vykhodtsev, co-founder of the Foxtrot brand. “And thanks to our cooperation, spectators and fans of the tournament have been enjoying a spectacular show for 35 years.”

As part of the “Parade Nadii,” a traditional competition for the “Foxtrot Cup” was held – a prestigious award that represents the highest level of skill.

“This is the most difficult dance in the European program, because you have to take 3 steps for 4 beats. "Traditionally, the strongest couples perform in foxtrot competitions," explained the competition judge Yuriy Vasyutyak, the champion of Ukraine in 10 dances, a finalist of the European and world championships, and a tournament judge.

Another referee, a judge from Moldova, Andriy Andronik, noted another feature of the competition for the Foxtrot Cup - there are no age and category restrictions. Everyone can take part and everyone has a chance to win it.

At the 35th Parade Nadii, 24 pairs of athletes competed for the 22nd Foxtrot Cup, and Kyiv residents Kvitoslava Khorostkivska and Yevhen Gomzikov from the Kyiv StarDance club (coaches Denis and Natalia Korostashevy) won.

"Of course, supporting the front is a task for all of us now. After all, it is the defenders of Ukraine who will return to us a peaceful life, the opportunity to breathe freely. Foxtrot systematically helps the Defense Forces with equipment. At the same time, we continue to support sports and art - those events that inspire both the defenders and everyone who works in the rear,” says Oleksiy Zozulya, executive director of the Foxtrot network.

For the third time since the beginning of the Great War, Foxtrot initiated the doubling of the charitable contribution of the organizers and participants of the “Parade of Hope” for the purchase of equipment for the Kyiv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade.

Among the tournament partners are well-known domestic companies. A good partner is the trademark “Gulliver Kraina” and the children's toy store “GULLIVER”, which has been delighting the younger participants of the tournament for 12 years. The alcohol holding BAYADERA GROUP - a partner of small and big victories - has been helping the tournament for three war years and has recognized the adult winners and judges.

Among the media partners are the news agency "Interfax-Ukraine" (a partner of the Parade Nadii since 2006), the media holding OBOZ.UA (in the team of partners since 2020) and the all-Ukrainian newspaper "The Day" (partner since 2009). Internet support is provided by "FLYMARK DANCE". Information coordinator - National Agency for Strategic Communications.

The organizer of the tournament - Vaentina Fedorchuk conveyed gratitude to all partners for many years of cooperation and unwavering support for domestic sports dances in independent Ukraine.