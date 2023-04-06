Adonis medical group opens new physical rehabilitation center in Kyiv

Adonis medical group of companies has opened a modern physical rehabilitation center in Kyiv.

The company told Interfax-Ukraine the services of the center will be available free of charge to wounded Ukrainian servicemen, programs for them are paid for by charitable foundations.

The center, designed for 16 inpatients and a large number of outpatients, has two operating rooms. It is equipped with modern simulators and rehabilitation equipment to restore the function of movement and include different muscle groups in the work, a hospital with the possibility of joint stay, as well as a diagnostic complex for a quick examination with its own laboratory.

The center specializes in rehabilitation after injuries and concussions, injuries of limbs, preparation of limbs for prosthetics, as well as recovery after a stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and CNS lesions, rehabilitation after injuries, road accidents and accidents, speech restoration, treatment of chronic pain in diseases of the spine.

In addition, the center provides training in patient care skills for the patient's relatives and implements ready-made rehabilitation programs at home.

According to the head of the rehabilitation department of the Adonis network of medical clinics, Vadym Kerestey, the treatment of wounds received during the war requires an integrated approach, so a number of specialists work at the center with the wounded.

"We work according to the international protocol and our main goal is to comprehensively cover all the disorders that the patient has. We have a professional team: a physical therapist - he works with movement disorders; an occupational therapist works to restore the patient's self-care skills; a psychologist to stabilize the psychological state. The entire rehabilitation is created to comprehensively cover all the disorders that the patient has: mental, physical and medical, in order to restore him in a comprehensive manner," he said.

Adonis is a network of private medical centers for adults and children.

Adonis private clinic was founded over 20 years ago. Its network includes 11 branches in Kyiv and the region. In the branches of the clinic, doctors receive patients in 66 medical areas.