Ukraine restores more than 200 healthcare facilities destroyed by aggressor state – Liashko

Ukraine has restored more than 200 healthcare facilities destroyed by the Russian aggressor, Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko has said.

"As of today, we have restored more than 200 healthcare facilities. We restore them at the expense of various sources – assets available at the healthcare facilities, funds from international partners, the national budget, and the reserve fund that was allocated in 2022 and allowed to repair slight damages," he said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

According to the minister, while planning the restoration of medical facilities damaged during hostilities the Health Ministry assesses how much the restored medical facility will cover the need for quality medical care in the region.

Liashko also said that funds from the World Bank program in the amount of $125 million and funds from a separate budget program for the restoration of medical institutions as part of the regional rehabilitation program implemented by the Infrastructure and Regional Development Ministry are also attracted to restore healthcare facilities.