Facts

09:38 06.04.2023

Nova Poshta opens 10 new branches in Poland in March

1 min read
Nova Poshta opens 10 new branches in Poland in March

The Nova Poshta group of companies opened ten new branches in Poland in March, increasing their total number to 30 in 18 cities of this European country, the press service of the postal operator reported on Wednesday.

"They opened in new Polish cities, such as Bialystok, Bydgoszcz, Szczecin, Czestochowa, Kielce, Jelenia Góra, Gorzow Wielkopolski and Opole. Two new branches in Krakow also began to work - now there are four of them in this city," the report says.

According to the release, six post offices have been opened among the new branches, where customers can receive and send parcels up to 100 kg, as well as four freight ones - up to 1,000 kg - in cities such as Bydgoszcz, Jelenia Góra, Opole and Krakow.

As of April, the Ukrainian postal operator has six branches in Warsaw, four in Krakow, two branches each in Lublin, Wroclaw, Poznan and Gdansk, and one each in other cities.

Novaya Poshta noted that by the end of June the company plans to open 50 branches in all Polish provinces.

Tags: #poland #nova_poshta

MORE ABOUT

11:07 06.04.2023
Zelenska meets in Poland with Ukrainian doctors completing practical course on helicopter emergency medical care

Zelenska meets in Poland with Ukrainian doctors completing practical course on helicopter emergency medical care

09:57 06.04.2023
Freedom of Poland, Ukraine makes world better – Zelenskyy at Royal Palace

Freedom of Poland, Ukraine makes world better – Zelenskyy at Royal Palace

20:23 05.04.2023
Poland wants to be first to take part in Ukraine's restoration – Morawiecki

Poland wants to be first to take part in Ukraine's restoration – Morawiecki

20:09 05.04.2023
Agreements on supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, on cooperation in Ukraine's restoration signed in Warsaw – Zelenskyy

Agreements on supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, on cooperation in Ukraine's restoration signed in Warsaw – Zelenskyy

16:38 05.04.2023
Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

13:26 05.04.2023
Zelenskyy presented with highest award of Poland – Order of White Eagle

Zelenskyy presented with highest award of Poland – Order of White Eagle

11:47 03.04.2023
Poland hands over first promised MiG aircraft to Ukraine

Poland hands over first promised MiG aircraft to Ukraine

14:30 01.04.2023
Ukraine will buy 100 armored personnel carriers Rosomak from Poland – Polish PM

Ukraine will buy 100 armored personnel carriers Rosomak from Poland – Polish PM

09:21 17.03.2023
Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

15:48 16.03.2023
Poland to deliver 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days - president

Poland to deliver 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days - president

AD

HOT NEWS

Freedom of Poland, Ukraine makes world better – Zelenskyy at Royal Palace

Poland wants to be first to take part in Ukraine's restoration – Morawiecki

Agreements on supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, on cooperation in Ukraine's restoration signed in Warsaw – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy installs lamp at monument to victims of 2010 air crash in Smolensk

East of Ukraine remains main direction of Russian strike, we do not observe risks from Odesa direction – Reznikov

LATEST

British intelligence reports personnel changes in command of Russian army grouping in Ukraine

Stefanchuk: In June, on eve of NATO summit, meeting of speakers of parliaments of Alliance member states Ukraine to take place

Zelenskyy congratulates Jews worldwide on Pesach

Zelenskyy installs lamp at monument to victims of 2010 air crash in Smolensk

East of Ukraine remains main direction of Russian strike, we do not observe risks from Odesa direction – Reznikov

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

Poland preparing to transfer six more MiG-29s to Ukraine – Duda

Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

Court rules to seize land plots owned by Medvedchuk's wife in Lviv region

Polish President hopes Ukraine to receive extra security guarantees at NATO summit

AD
AD
AD
AD