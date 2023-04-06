Nova Poshta opens 10 new branches in Poland in March

The Nova Poshta group of companies opened ten new branches in Poland in March, increasing their total number to 30 in 18 cities of this European country, the press service of the postal operator reported on Wednesday.

"They opened in new Polish cities, such as Bialystok, Bydgoszcz, Szczecin, Czestochowa, Kielce, Jelenia Góra, Gorzow Wielkopolski and Opole. Two new branches in Krakow also began to work - now there are four of them in this city," the report says.

According to the release, six post offices have been opened among the new branches, where customers can receive and send parcels up to 100 kg, as well as four freight ones - up to 1,000 kg - in cities such as Bydgoszcz, Jelenia Góra, Opole and Krakow.

As of April, the Ukrainian postal operator has six branches in Warsaw, four in Krakow, two branches each in Lublin, Wroclaw, Poznan and Gdansk, and one each in other cities.

Novaya Poshta noted that by the end of June the company plans to open 50 branches in all Polish provinces.