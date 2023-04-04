UN Human Rights Council condemns Russia's deportation of children from Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories

The UN Human Rights Council at its session on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning Russia's violation of human rights in Ukraine, in particular, the deportation of children from temporarily occupied territories.

“#HRC52 | Draft resolution A/HRC/52/L.41/Rev.1 on the situation of human rights in #Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression was ADOPTED,” UN Human Rights Council said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Twenty-eight out of 47 members of the UN Human Rights Council voted for the resolution, 17 more – among them India and Kazakhstan – abstained, two – China and Eritrea – voted against.