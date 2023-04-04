Facts

20:50 04.04.2023

UN Human Rights Council condemns Russia's deportation of children from Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories

1 min read
UN Human Rights Council condemns Russia's deportation of children from Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories

The UN Human Rights Council at its session on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning Russia's violation of human rights in Ukraine, in particular, the deportation of children from temporarily occupied territories.

“#HRC52 | Draft resolution A/HRC/52/L.41/Rev.1 on the situation of human rights in #Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression was ADOPTED,” UN Human Rights Council said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Twenty-eight out of 47 members of the UN Human Rights Council voted for the resolution, 17 more – among them India and Kazakhstan – abstained, two – China and Eritrea – voted against.

Tags: #un #children #deportation

MORE ABOUT

18:37 03.04.2023
At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

20:40 30.03.2023
Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

20:10 29.03.2023
Olena Kondratiuk calls on President, deputies of Slovak Parliament to become ambassadors for return of Ukrainian children

Olena Kondratiuk calls on President, deputies of Slovak Parliament to become ambassadors for return of Ukrainian children

13:54 29.03.2023
Russian special services involve children in reporting fake mining of facilities in Ukraine – SBU

Russian special services involve children in reporting fake mining of facilities in Ukraine – SBU

20:18 28.03.2023
Some 19,514 Ukrainian children considered illegally deported, data collection about them continues – Reintegration Ministry

Some 19,514 Ukrainian children considered illegally deported, data collection about them continues – Reintegration Ministry

20:00 28.03.2023
Zelenska at UNICEF’s Youth for Ukraine meeting: I don't want you to feel like victims, you’re children of victory

Zelenska at UNICEF’s Youth for Ukraine meeting: I don't want you to feel like victims, you’re children of victory

17:54 28.03.2023
Some 4,390 Ukrainian children with statuses remain in temporarily occupied territories – Vereschuk

Some 4,390 Ukrainian children with statuses remain in temporarily occupied territories – Vereschuk

20:45 24.03.2023
Lubinets on report of UN Monitoring Mission for Human Rights in Ukraine: Mission's findings confirm commission of mass war crimes by Russia

Lubinets on report of UN Monitoring Mission for Human Rights in Ukraine: Mission's findings confirm commission of mass war crimes by Russia

19:42 24.03.2023
UN documents 621 cases of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention of civilians by Russian armed forces – monitoring mission

UN documents 621 cases of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention of civilians by Russian armed forces – monitoring mission

15:46 24.03.2023
UN Human Rights Mission records 133 victims of sexual violence in Ukraine, including 45 women, three girls

UN Human Rights Mission records 133 victims of sexual violence in Ukraine, including 45 women, three girls

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

Around 260 houses flooded due to damaged spillway gate – regional authorities

LATEST

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

General Staff: Occupation authorities of Starobilsk occupying apartments, houses temporarily left by Ukrainian citizens with Russian military

Zaluzhny tells Milley about situation on front line: Situation difficult, but controlled

FMs of Ukraine, UK discuss strengthening counter-offensive capabilities of AFU

Danilov: Shoigu's statements about transfer of Iskander-M complex to Belarus pure bluff

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine by late March delivers 54% of cancer drugs for adults bought using state budget 2022 funds to medical institutions

Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

General Staff: russians carry out two missile, 28 air strikes in past 24 hours, use 17 UAVs, 14 of them downed

USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

AD
AD
AD
AD