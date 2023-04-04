USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

On Tuesday, April 4, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announced the allocation of a new package of military assistance for Ukraine with an increase in the amount of ammunition for HIMARS provided by the USA, air defense interceptors and artillery shells that Ukraine uses for self-defense, as well as anti-tank systems, small arms, heavy equipment and maintenance worth up to $500 million.

“In addition, we are announcing a significant package of air defense capabilities, as well as artillery and tank ammunition, mortar systems, rockets, and anti-armor systems using $2.1 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds,” the U.S. Department of Defense said.

The announced assistance package includes: additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems; additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; 120mm mortar rounds; 120mm and 105mm tank ammunition; 25mm ammunition; tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; approximately 400 grenade launchers and 200,000 rounds of ammunition. In addition, 11 tactical vehicles to recover equipment; 61 heavy fuel tankers; 10 trucks and 10 trailers to transport heavy equipment; testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair; spare parts and other field equipment will be also provided.

Under USAI, the DoD will provide Ukraine with: Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); nine counter-Unmanned Aerial System 30mm gun trucks; 10 mobile c-UAS laser-guided rocket systems; three air surveillance radars; 30mm and 23mm anti-aircraft ammunition; 130mm and 122mm artillery rounds; 122mm GRAD rockets. In addition, rocket launchers and ammunition; 120mm and 81mm mortar systems; 120mm, 81mm, and 60mm mortar rounds; 120mm tank ammunition; javelin anti-armor systems; anti-armor rockets; precision aerial munitions; approximately 3,600 small arms and more than 23,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition will be handed over.

Beyond that, seven tactical vehicles to recover equipment; eight heavy fuel tankers and 105 fuel trailers; armored bridging systems; four logistics support vehicles; trucks and ten trailers to transport heavy equipment will be delivered.

The package also includes secure communications equipment; SATCOM terminals and services; funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.