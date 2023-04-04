URCS improves living conditions for IDPs in Cherkasy region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is implementing a new project aimed at making living conditions more comfortable for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cherkasy region.

"The winterization strategy is a project for the improvement of sanitary and social conditions in the places of compact residence of IDPs in districts of Cherkasy region," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The project is being implemented by Cherkasy regional organization of the URCS and the Canadian Red Cross.

After carrying out monitoring visits, the URCS provides shelters with beds, mattresses, pillows, bedside tables, bedding, towels, and kitchen furniture. In addition, the project provides for the replacement of metal-plastic windows and doors, the repair of sanitary rooms, and the arrangement of ramps. It is also planned to organize locations and spaces for teaching school-age children and conducting psychosocial support activities.

Currently, work is being completed in six shelters in Chyhyryn district. The next locations for the implementation of the project were selected in Uman and Zvenyhorod districts.