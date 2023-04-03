Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

The occupation forces in part of Kherson region are preparing for the deportation of Ukrainian citizens, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"In Skadovsky district, Kherson region, the so-called Russian occupation authorities started to make lists of local residents who give their consent for 'evacuation' to Crimea or the territory of the Russian Federation," it said on Facebook on Monday.

According to the General Staff, the occupiers are planning to hold the "evacuation" on a "voluntary basis, women and children will be removed first of all."