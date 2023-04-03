Facts

13:54 03.04.2023

Maliar: Our strength lies in fact that we publicly broadcast official position on Bakhmut every day

1 min read
Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has debunked another fake Russians allegedly about the existence of "guidelines for Ukrainian journalists on covering the situation in Bakhmut."

"The enemy is spreading a funny fake," she said on the Telegram channel on Monday, illustrating it with a screen from the network with the inscription "Manuals for Ukrainian journalists on covering the situation in Bakhmut."

"What is the strength of our public position on Bakhmut? I reveal the secrets of work," Maliar said. "The fact that we publicly broadcast our official position. It does not need to be conveyed by papers - it is public. Every day we have a public position on current events of the president in evening addresses, we have the position of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff every day," the spokesperson said.

"Our press officers-speakers, whom you all already know well - Ihnat, Cherevaty, Humeniuk, Yusov, Dmytrashkivsky - also daily report the official position," the Deputy Minister of Defense said.

Tags: #defense #bakhmut

