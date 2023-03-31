Diplomatic format to end war to start with Russia's rep who first withdraws Russian troops from Ukraine without fight – Zelenskyy

The process of diplomatic settlement regarding the end of the war will begin with the representative of Russia who first withdraws Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine without a fight, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We support peace. There will be a fixation of the end of the war. But only at this big table, where decent states will sit. And the representative of Russia – it is very difficult for me [to say], who at that time will be the representative of Russia, who without a fight at first will withdraw all troops from our territory. Then the diplomatic format begins," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with the President of Moldova and the Prime Ministers of Croatia, Slovenia, and Slovakia in Kyiv.

"And if we beat them all [the Russian army] to the end by force, then there is nothing to talk about with such people," he said, noting that otherwise it would lead to a large number of victims.

In addition, according to him, the Russian leadership, which is able to allow this, should be unshaking and isolated.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine proposed a Peace Formula, where there is an absolutely specific sequence of actions that will unambiguously lead to the end of the war.

"Since we want peace. And all of us [leaders of the free world] talk when we get together about how we support Ukraine: we don't support war. We support victory."