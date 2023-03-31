Facts

17:28 31.03.2023

PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia declare their support for Ukraine in Bucha

2 min read
PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia declare their support for Ukraine in Bucha

The Prime Ministers of Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia declared their full support for Ukraine and the need to punish the crimes committed by the Russian army.

In his speech in Bucha (Kyiv region) on Friday, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said that what the Russian aggressors have done cannot be forgiven.

He also said, Slovenia stands with Ukraine in this difficult time and supports Ukraine in its search for justice. Golob said only punishment must be for those who committed crimes. He added that today all of them are Ukrainians. Ukraine's flag is Slovenia's flag, he said.

According to Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Bucha showed the true face of Russian aggression. The goal was to scare, but Ukrainian citizens showed what it means to be a patriot, to win in the fight for the values that people share, he said. Ukraine has the solidarity of the world community, according to Plenković.

He also said Ukraine must restore its territorial integrity and liberate the occupied territories. Plenković said committed crimes require justice and punishment. That is why they are signing the Bucha Declaration today, which calls for the punishment of all those who have committed crimes, he said.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Ukraine has Slovak support because Ukrainians are on the right side of history.

He also said Ukrainians pay huge sacrifices for freedom and Ukraine deserves to be a free, democratic power. Heger said Ukraine is Europe and it should be a member of the European Union.

March 31 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha (Kyiv region). During the month of occupation, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at least 461 people killed at the hands of Russian invaders in Bucha. In total, the invaders killed 1,137 people in the town and its environs.

Tags: #ukraine #slovakia #croatia #slovenia

MORE ABOUT

18:38 31.03.2023
Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

15:46 31.03.2023
Zelenskyy to Slovak PM Heger: Strengthening our front defenders is number one priority for us

Zelenskyy to Slovak PM Heger: Strengthening our front defenders is number one priority for us

15:45 31.03.2023
Google doubles funding for Ukrainian IT startups to $10 mln in 2022

Google doubles funding for Ukrainian IT startups to $10 mln in 2022

12:47 31.03.2023
PM of Slovenia, at meeting with Zelenskyy, expresses interest in restoring Izium, Kharkiv region

PM of Slovenia, at meeting with Zelenskyy, expresses interest in restoring Izium, Kharkiv region

10:58 30.03.2023
Japan's govt decides to provide two grant aid packages for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction

Japan's govt decides to provide two grant aid packages for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction

10:14 30.03.2023
Ukraine receives another U.S. grant of $1.25 bln

Ukraine receives another U.S. grant of $1.25 bln

20:51 29.03.2023
Germany intends to allocate another EUR 12 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – media

Germany intends to allocate another EUR 12 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – media

20:10 29.03.2023
Olena Kondratiuk calls on President, deputies of Slovak Parliament to become ambassadors for return of Ukrainian children

Olena Kondratiuk calls on President, deputies of Slovak Parliament to become ambassadors for return of Ukrainian children

20:44 27.03.2023
Stefanchuk: It's time for UK to become leader of ‘air coalition’

Stefanchuk: It's time for UK to become leader of ‘air coalition’

20:01 27.03.2023
Coal production at state mines more than halves in 2020-2022 – head of Centrenergo

Coal production at state mines more than halves in 2020-2022 – head of Centrenergo

AD

HOT NEWS

MPs appeal to Constitutional Court on Ukraine-Russia agreement on Black Sea Fleet, asking to recognize it unconstitutional

Bucha's executions in cold-blood are part of Kremlin's plan to eliminate Ukrainians – European Commission's President

Zelenskyy: Bucha becomes place that changed world

In Bakhmut, time plays against enemy - Maliar

PM of Slovenia, at meeting with Zelenskyy, expresses interest in restoring Izium, Kharkiv region

LATEST

MPs appeal to Constitutional Court on Ukraine-Russia agreement on Black Sea Fleet, asking to recognize it unconstitutional

Bucha's executions in cold-blood are part of Kremlin's plan to eliminate Ukrainians – European Commission's President

Zelenskyy: Bucha becomes place that changed world

In Bakhmut, time plays against enemy - Maliar

PMs of Slovakia, Croatia and Slovenia arrive in Ukraine

In Kherson region, three power engineers blown up by mine, two people killed - regional head

Russia loses at least 6 Zoopark radar systems in war with Ukraine - British intelligence

Enemy launches 10 Shahed-136 UAVs on Ukraine, nine of them destroyed by air defense - General Staff

Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing active steps that will bring victory closer

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

AD
AD
AD
AD