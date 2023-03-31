PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia declare their support for Ukraine in Bucha

The Prime Ministers of Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia declared their full support for Ukraine and the need to punish the crimes committed by the Russian army.

In his speech in Bucha (Kyiv region) on Friday, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said that what the Russian aggressors have done cannot be forgiven.

He also said, Slovenia stands with Ukraine in this difficult time and supports Ukraine in its search for justice. Golob said only punishment must be for those who committed crimes. He added that today all of them are Ukrainians. Ukraine's flag is Slovenia's flag, he said.

According to Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Bucha showed the true face of Russian aggression. The goal was to scare, but Ukrainian citizens showed what it means to be a patriot, to win in the fight for the values that people share, he said. Ukraine has the solidarity of the world community, according to Plenković.

He also said Ukraine must restore its territorial integrity and liberate the occupied territories. Plenković said committed crimes require justice and punishment. That is why they are signing the Bucha Declaration today, which calls for the punishment of all those who have committed crimes, he said.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Ukraine has Slovak support because Ukrainians are on the right side of history.

He also said Ukrainians pay huge sacrifices for freedom and Ukraine deserves to be a free, democratic power. Heger said Ukraine is Europe and it should be a member of the European Union.

March 31 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha (Kyiv region). During the month of occupation, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at least 461 people killed at the hands of Russian invaders in Bucha. In total, the invaders killed 1,137 people in the town and its environs.