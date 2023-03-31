Zelenskyy: Bucha becomes place that changed world

Bucha has become a place where the world changed and woke up, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking on Friday in Bucha at a ceremony in memory of the dead local residents.

"We will not let you forget about it, human decency will not let you forget. On the streets of Bucha, the world saw evil," he said.

According to him, "the Ukrainian people stopped the most anti-human force of our time. Russia kills, tortures. It seeks to destroy the dignity of people so that a person means zero."

"This will never happen in Ukraine. Bucha has become a place where the world has changed and woke up," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that "our friends help Ukraine, people who believe that human life is the highest value help Ukraine."

"There is a battle going on in our land for the foundation of the free world. Russian evil will fall and will not be able to rise," he stressed.

He also presented the mayor of Bucha with the badge of honor Hero City.

The ceremony is also attended by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, and Croatian Prime Ministers Andrej Plenković.