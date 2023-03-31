Russia loses at least 6 Zoopark radar systems in war with Ukraine - British intelligence

The Russian invaders have lost at least six Zoopark-1M radar reconnaissance and control systems and probably now have a very limited number of them in Ukraine, according to a defense intelligence report tweeted by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday morning.

"Regenerating counter-battery radar fleets is likely a key priority for both sides, but Russia will likely struggle because the systems rely on supplies of high-tech electronics which have been disrupted by sanctions," the report notes.

In particular, one of the Russian counter-battery radars Zoopark-1M was destroyed in the area of occupied Donetsk. The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces released footage of the destruction of the complex on March 23.

"Efforts by both sides to neutralise their opponent's counter-battery radars have been a constant element of the conflict. These systems are relatively few in number but are a significant force multiplier. They allow commanders to rapidly locate and strike enemy artillery. However, because they have an active electromagnetic signature, they are vulnerable to being detected and destroyed," British intelligence reported.