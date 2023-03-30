Facts

21:08 30.03.2023

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects Ukraine and the EU to start pre-accession negotiations as early as 2023, and full membership will take about a year.

"I have already said that our goal is to start negotiations on EU membership in 2023. I think that it will take about a year, when Ukraine will receive full membership. This will happen much earlier than many expect," Kuleba said during a speech at the event from Chatham House.

According to the minister, this should also happen soon, "unless the EU puts forward some artificial conditions or procedures" to slow down the process.

"Ukraine has proven that it is ready and doing its homework much faster than anyone expected," he said.

Kuleba also said that for 20 years the EU has been saying that Ukraine needs reforms to obtain candidate status. "Now we hear that the EU must reform itself in order for Ukraine to become a member," he said.

Tags: #union #european #membership #perspectives

