Facts

20:16 30.03.2023

North Macedonia decides to donate 12 combat helicopters to Ukraine – media

2 min read

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Government of North Macedonia decided to donate to Ukraine 12 Mi-24 helicopters previously purchased from Ukraine itself, but not currently used, the Focus Macedonian publication said, citing Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska.

"The Government considered and adopted the information on the need to conclude a protocol on the gratuitous transfer of aircraft (helicopters) between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and made a decision on the gratuitous transfer of aircraft (helicopters) to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The Government of the Republic of North Macedonia considered and adopted the agreed text of the protocol on the free transfer of aircraft between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the government said in a statement.

North Macedonia will transfer Russian-made Mi-24 helicopters to Ukraine, which were purchased in Ukraine in 2001, but their service life ended eight years ago, they are also not used due to lack of spare parts and for other reasons. "Some of them were modernized, but this modernization was adapted to those conditions then [during the purchase by North Macedonia] and absolutely does not correspond to what is needed now, even if we want to talk about the development of technologies," Petrovska said.

At the same time, the head of the defense department said Ukraine has the ability to put these combat helicopters into operation and the Ukrainian army needs them to conduct various operations and combat operations in modern conditions.

Tags: #military #aid #macedonia

MORE ABOUT

11:20 27.03.2023
Bilopillia community, suffered from occupiers' shelling, receives URCS aid

Bilopillia community, suffered from occupiers' shelling, receives URCS aid

13:26 24.03.2023
Invaders transfer about a thousand of their military from Belarus, where they were trained – British intelligence

Invaders transfer about a thousand of their military from Belarus, where they were trained – British intelligence

20:47 22.03.2023
President visits wounded servicemen in Kharkiv region, presents awards

President visits wounded servicemen in Kharkiv region, presents awards

19:33 16.03.2023
Poltava region receives two buses for immunologists – regional authorities

Poltava region receives two buses for immunologists – regional authorities

19:45 10.03.2023
UAE dispatches plane with humanitarian aid to Ukraine under support program

UAE dispatches plane with humanitarian aid to Ukraine under support program

20:19 07.03.2023
Cherevaty: Main task of our forces in Bakhmut is to wear down enemy's military capability, deplete its combat potential

Cherevaty: Main task of our forces in Bakhmut is to wear down enemy's military capability, deplete its combat potential

16:39 03.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

21:15 01.03.2023
European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

10:28 27.02.2023
Estonian Defense Minister announces new aid package for Ukraine

Estonian Defense Minister announces new aid package for Ukraine

13:11 20.02.2023
Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

Shakhtar Donetsk complains about FIFA to European Commission, demands $43 mln in compensation – media

Complaint filed with police, Culture Ministry's Commission to continue its work in Lavra tomorrow – Tkachenko

Infrastructure completely destroyed in Avdiyivka, there’s no single surviving building – military administration head

Russia preparing to call up another 400,000 troops, probably using coercion – British intelligence

LATEST

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

Turkey has clear statement on extension of 'grain deal' for 120 days – Ukraine's Ambassador

Shakhtar Donetsk complains about FIFA to European Commission, demands $43 mln in compensation – media

Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

Shmyhal speaks about eight areas for development of veteran policy in Ukraine

Army of Drones project sends 300 Mavic 3T UAVs to front

Zelenskyy discusses further cooperation with delegation of Rheinmetall concern

Ex-director of Boryspil airport Dykhne will appeal against court ruling on five-year imprisonment

Issue of Putin's possible visit to Turkey being worked out; no official confirmation – Ukraine's Ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD