Facts

17:08 30.03.2023

Issue of Putin's possible visit to Turkey being worked out; no official confirmation – Ukraine's Ambassador

1 min read
Issue of Putin's possible visit to Turkey being worked out; no official confirmation – Ukraine's Ambassador

The issue of a possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey on April 27 is being worked out, there is no official confirmation of this information, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar has said.

"Indeed, such a message [about Putin's possible visit to Turkey] appeared in the media today: what could be his visit or online inclusion. There is a context here: the first nuclear power plant is being built in Turkey, and nuclear fuel is planned to be loaded into the first power unit on April 27. Since Rosatom is building, then, most likely, options for such a visit were being worked out. Now we are working on this issue, so far the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other official authorities have not confirmed this," Bodnar said at an online briefing at Ukraine Media Center on Thursday.

The ambassador said after the issue is worked out, the official position of Ukraine will be made public.

He also said Turkey has not ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Tags: #putin #turkey

MORE ABOUT

20:52 30.03.2023
Turkey has clear statement on extension of 'grain deal' for 120 days – Ukraine's Ambassador

Turkey has clear statement on extension of 'grain deal' for 120 days – Ukraine's Ambassador

10:28 29.03.2023
Zelenskyy: If Putin feels we are weak, he will push

Zelenskyy: If Putin feels we are weak, he will push

13:03 21.03.2023
No evidence that real Putin visits Mariupol – Ukrainian military intelligence

No evidence that real Putin visits Mariupol – Ukrainian military intelligence

16:16 20.03.2023
Putin visits Mariupol to dispel Russian fears of possible Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

Putin visits Mariupol to dispel Russian fears of possible Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

14:58 20.03.2023
ICC Prosecutor: Putin faces life-long arrest warrant

ICC Prosecutor: Putin faces life-long arrest warrant

20:12 17.03.2023
Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

18:24 17.03.2023
ICC issues arrest warrant for Russian President Putin as suspect in illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

ICC issues arrest warrant for Russian President Putin as suspect in illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

18:17 17.03.2023
Ukrainian Prosecutor General: After receiving ICC order warrant for Putin, measures being taken to search for detain suspect

Ukrainian Prosecutor General: After receiving ICC order warrant for Putin, measures being taken to search for detain suspect

16:03 16.03.2023
Turkish Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Russia's occupation of Crimea reassures of support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity – statement

Turkish Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Russia's occupation of Crimea reassures of support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity – statement

14:19 14.03.2023
Turkey continues to negotiate extension of 'grain initiative' under agreements, considering parties' requirements – Defense Ministry

Turkey continues to negotiate extension of 'grain initiative' under agreements, considering parties' requirements – Defense Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

Shakhtar Donetsk complains about FIFA to European Commission, demands $43 mln in compensation – media

Complaint filed with police, Culture Ministry's Commission to continue its work in Lavra tomorrow – Tkachenko

Infrastructure completely destroyed in Avdiyivka, there’s no single surviving building – military administration head

Russia preparing to call up another 400,000 troops, probably using coercion – British intelligence

LATEST

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

Shakhtar Donetsk complains about FIFA to European Commission, demands $43 mln in compensation – media

Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

North Macedonia decides to donate 12 combat helicopters to Ukraine – media

Shmyhal speaks about eight areas for development of veteran policy in Ukraine

Army of Drones project sends 300 Mavic 3T UAVs to front

Zelenskyy discusses further cooperation with delegation of Rheinmetall concern

Ex-director of Boryspil airport Dykhne will appeal against court ruling on five-year imprisonment

French court refuses to extradite Zhevaho to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD