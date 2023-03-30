Issue of Putin's possible visit to Turkey being worked out; no official confirmation – Ukraine's Ambassador

The issue of a possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey on April 27 is being worked out, there is no official confirmation of this information, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar has said.

"Indeed, such a message [about Putin's possible visit to Turkey] appeared in the media today: what could be his visit or online inclusion. There is a context here: the first nuclear power plant is being built in Turkey, and nuclear fuel is planned to be loaded into the first power unit on April 27. Since Rosatom is building, then, most likely, options for such a visit were being worked out. Now we are working on this issue, so far the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other official authorities have not confirmed this," Bodnar said at an online briefing at Ukraine Media Center on Thursday.

The ambassador said after the issue is worked out, the official position of Ukraine will be made public.

He also said Turkey has not ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).