Zelenskyy on Putin: He won't finish it until we all finish it together

Vladimir Putin will not be satisfied until he destroys Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Vilnius on Wednesday.

"He [Putin] is not going to stop. He wants to completely occupy us. And sometimes the uncertainty of partners in the form of the result of financial and military assistance to Ukraine, a quick reaction, gives courage and strength to the Russian Federation," he said.

"The Russian president will not be satisfied until he destroys Ukraine. After Ukraine, you know perfectly well, what countries have the following risks. We must understand that Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Moldova may be next if we fail," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "they started talking about Finland, they started talking about the independence of Uzbekistan. He won't finish it until we all finish it together."