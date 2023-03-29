Facts

20:50 29.03.2023

Russian occupiers carry out air strike on Avdiiyvka, kindergarten, high–rise building damaged – Yermak

1 min read
Russian occupiers carry out air strike on Avdiiyvka, kindergarten, high–rise building damaged – Yermak

On Wednesday, Russian occupiers launched an air strike on Avdiyivka (Donetsk region), said head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"the Russians launched an airstrike on the town of Avdiyivka. They hit a kindergarten with a rocket. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

He noted that as a result of the impact, a multi-storey building located opposite was also damaged.

Tags: #donetsk_region #shelling

MORE ABOUT

13:29 27.03.2023
Russians hit Sloviansk with two S300 missiles: one killed, 25 wounded; two missiles hit Druzhkivka orphanage, no casualties there – Donetsk administration

Russians hit Sloviansk with two S300 missiles: one killed, 25 wounded; two missiles hit Druzhkivka orphanage, no casualties there – Donetsk administration

13:01 23.03.2023
Invaders shell Kherson region 54 times in day, civilian killed, two more wounded

Invaders shell Kherson region 54 times in day, civilian killed, two more wounded

16:56 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on socio-economic, security situation in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy holds meeting on socio-economic, security situation in Donetsk region

13:23 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy visits AFU advanced positions in Bakhmut direction

Zelenskyy visits AFU advanced positions in Bakhmut direction

12:19 22.03.2023
Yermak: Russians shell residential buildings in Zaporizhia, Khortytsia

Yermak: Russians shell residential buildings in Zaporizhia, Khortytsia

20:00 16.03.2023
Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

19:13 15.03.2023
Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

12:51 14.03.2023
Number of people wounded in Kramatorsk after missile attack up to 7 - regional administration head

Number of people wounded in Kramatorsk after missile attack up to 7 - regional administration head

13:51 13.03.2023
In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

09:27 13.03.2023
Two people killed, three wounded, including child in shelling of Kutsurub community – local authorities

Two people killed, three wounded, including child in shelling of Kutsurub community – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds talk with Italian PM

Reznikov: Leopard tanks to be used in counteroffensive, I think, in April-May

Reznikov: Russian offensive is in full swing, defense of Bakhmut gives us stability along entire frontline

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to be a museum that hosts religious services – Danilov

Emergency blackouts due to bad weather introduced in Kyiv

LATEST

IAEA experts launch integrated nuclear infrastructure review in Kazakhstan

Yaroslav Kurbakov appointed head of patrol police of Kyiv

Germany intends to allocate another EUR 12 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – media

Zelenskyy holds talk with Italian PM

Recruiting campaign for Offensive Guard can be continued after April 1

Olena Kondratiuk calls on President, deputies of Slovak Parliament to become ambassadors for return of Ukrainian children

Yermak, working group on Ukraine's participation in OECD discuss bill on liability of legal entities for intl bribery

Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force in Europe Cavoli discuss defense issues

Shmyhal discusses with Ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden priority areas of Ukraine's reconstruction

Sports Ministry condemns partial change in position of IOC regarding non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to intl competitions

AD
AD
AD
AD