Russian occupiers carry out air strike on Avdiiyvka, kindergarten, high–rise building damaged – Yermak

On Wednesday, Russian occupiers launched an air strike on Avdiyivka (Donetsk region), said head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"the Russians launched an airstrike on the town of Avdiyivka. They hit a kindergarten with a rocket. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

He noted that as a result of the impact, a multi-storey building located opposite was also damaged.