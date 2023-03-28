Main task of Defense Forces in Bakhmut is to exhaust superior enemy forces - Syrsky

The main task of the Defense Forces in Bakhmut is to deplete the superior enemy forces, which will create the necessary conditions for the liberation of Ukrainian territory, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

"Today, our main task is to exhaust the superior enemy forces and inflict heavy losses on it. This will create the necessary conditions that will contribute to the liberation of Ukrainian land and accelerate our victory," Syrsky said.

According to him, a successful strategy always consists in the ability to turn any situation to your advantage.

"Knowledge of the enemy and oneself opens the way to victory. Therefore, we carefully study its vulnerabilities in order to effectively use our forces," the commander said.

Syrsky noted that the Defense Forces are holding the "Bakhmut fortress" despite various deadlines and forecasts.