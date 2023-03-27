China doesn’t support Russia's decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

Official Beijing does not support Russia's intentions to move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference.

"Last January, the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states issued a joint statement stating that a nuclear war cannot be won or waged, stressing that wars between nuclear-weapon states should be avoided and strategic risks should be avoided. In the current circumstances, all parties should focus diplomatic efforts on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and jointly contribute to defusing the situation," said a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, SOHU reports.