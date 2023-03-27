Facts

16:31 27.03.2023

China doesn’t support Russia's decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

1 min read

Official Beijing does not support Russia's intentions to move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference.

"Last January, the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states issued a joint statement stating that a nuclear war cannot be won or waged, stressing that wars between nuclear-weapon states should be avoided and strategic risks should be avoided. In the current circumstances, all parties should focus diplomatic efforts on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and jointly contribute to defusing the situation," said a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, SOHU reports.

Tags: #weapons #china

MORE ABOUT

20:49 23.03.2023
Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

20:46 23.03.2023
Russia cannot be part of global nuclear deterrence system in future – Podoliak

Russia cannot be part of global nuclear deterrence system in future – Podoliak

18:07 20.03.2023
USA to send $350 mln in aid to Ukraine – Blinken

USA to send $350 mln in aid to Ukraine – Blinken

11:36 20.03.2023
Danilov: Key point of Chinese peace plan should be withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

Danilov: Key point of Chinese peace plan should be withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

19:19 17.03.2023
Stefanchuk at meeting with Chinese ambassador: It's important that China doesn't help Russia bypass sanctions, limits trade with it

Stefanchuk at meeting with Chinese ambassador: It's important that China doesn't help Russia bypass sanctions, limits trade with it

20:15 16.03.2023
Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

15:19 16.03.2023
Estonia to give Ukraine sniper weapons, equipment worth EUR 494,000

Estonia to give Ukraine sniper weapons, equipment worth EUR 494,000

22:13 13.03.2023
Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

16:36 01.03.2023
Blinken: There are positive elements in China's proposals for settlement in Ukraine

Blinken: There are positive elements in China's proposals for settlement in Ukraine

12:11 28.02.2023
Ukrainian military intelligence head sees no signs of China's weapons supply to Russia

Ukrainian military intelligence head sees no signs of China's weapons supply to Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Fiercest battles underway for Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka

Without withdrawal of Russian troops, personnel from ZNPP and adjacent territories, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety doomed

At least 32 wounded, two killed amid missile attack on Sloviansk - National Police

Zelenskyy meets with servicemen on front line in Zaporizhia region

About 180,000 sq km may be contaminated in Ukraine; it's area 4.5 size of Switzerland – Director of UNDP Crisis Bureau

LATEST

Fiercest battles underway for Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka

First batch of Leopard 2 tanks, delivered by Germany, arrives in Ukraine – media

Stefanchuk: It's time for UK to become leader of ‘air coalition’

Defense forces attack 10 places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Stefanchuk: We start discussion with UK Parliament on recognizing Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Without withdrawal of Russian troops, personnel from ZNPP and adjacent territories, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety doomed

One should not look for soft synonyms for war crimes – Podoliak

At least 32 wounded, two killed amid missile attack on Sloviansk - National Police

Zelenskyy observes work of command post of Zaporizhia operational group of troops, holds meeting on situation in region

Zelenskyy meets with servicemen on front line in Zaporizhia region

AD
AD
AD
AD