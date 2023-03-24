US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

It is important to continue and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative, it is a lifeline for supporting people in the world suffering from food insecurity, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative makes possible this vital lifeline to support the world's most food insecure people and ensures Ukrainian grain reaches those most in need. G7 leaders have made clear it is important to continue and expand this initiative," Brink said on Twitter on Friday evening.