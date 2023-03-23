Facts

17:36 23.03.2023

Threats of Russian high-ranking reps against ICC unacceptable – Borrell

2 min read
Threats of Russian high-ranking reps against ICC unacceptable – Borrell

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell issued a statement in which, on behalf of the EU, he condemned the unlawful threats by a high-ranking Russian representative to use force against the International Criminal Court (ICC), having called them unacceptable.

The text of the statement was distributed on Thursday in Brussels by the EU External Action Service.

"The European Union condemns the illegal threat by a high-ranking Russian representative (as you know, such statements were made by First Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev) to use force against the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its host country, the Netherlands. It also deplores the measures announced by Russia against the ICC Prosecutor and Judges involved in the issuance of arrest warrants against Russian representatives," the statement notes.

"The EU reaffirms its full support for the ICC. Any retaliatory measure against those involved in the work of the ICC is unacceptable. In leading the fight against impunity, the ICC must be able to work independently and impartially," Borrell said.

"The EU remains committed to defending the Court from any outside interference aimed at obstructing the course of justice and undermining the international system of criminal justice. The EU will continue to advocate for the universality of the Rome Statute and invite all States that have not yet done so to consider joining the ICC to end impunity for the most serious crimes," the EU High Representative said.

Tags: #borrell

MORE ABOUT

11:08 21.03.2023
Borrell: ICC arrest warrant puts Putin in completely different position with respect to intl community

Borrell: ICC arrest warrant puts Putin in completely different position with respect to intl community

18:18 20.03.2023
Borrell: EU countries approve proposal to provide Ukraine with 1 mln ammunition

Borrell: EU countries approve proposal to provide Ukraine with 1 mln ammunition

10:02 20.03.2023
Due to ICC arrest warrant against Putin, Borrell states: This is beginning of process of accountability, holding to account for crimes in Ukraine

Due to ICC arrest warrant against Putin, Borrell states: This is beginning of process of accountability, holding to account for crimes in Ukraine

20:12 17.03.2023
Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

20:58 09.03.2023
Borrell: Russia putting in danger entirety of our joint European continent

Borrell: Russia putting in danger entirety of our joint European continent

13:58 09.03.2023
Borrell: Russia trying to completely destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Borrell: Russia trying to completely destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

09:56 21.02.2023
Borrell: Best way to provide ammunition to Ukraine in next weeks is to share already existing in stockpiles

Borrell: Best way to provide ammunition to Ukraine in next weeks is to share already existing in stockpiles

18:37 20.02.2023
Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

10:34 20.02.2023
Borrell: first and most urgent task for Europe is to arm Ukraine, issue of ammunition must be resolved quickly

Borrell: first and most urgent task for Europe is to arm Ukraine, issue of ammunition must be resolved quickly

17:05 15.02.2023
EU to apply sanctions to another 100 individuals, legal entities, as well as to Russian puppets in temporarily occupied territories – Borrell

EU to apply sanctions to another 100 individuals, legal entities, as well as to Russian puppets in temporarily occupied territories – Borrell

AD

HOT NEWS

EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

LATEST

Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

Russia cannot be part of global nuclear deterrence system in future – Podoliak

Zelenskyy thanks Finland for new defense aid package

EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

Spain to send first six Leopard tanks at end of next week - Spanish Defense Ministry

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

Poroshenko on air of Italian TV channel: we want to hear strong voice of Pope in defense of Ukrainian children

Four out of five Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO - poll

About 3,500 residents refuse to leave Bakhmut, incl 32 children – Donetsk regional head

AD
AD
AD
AD