Threats of Russian high-ranking reps against ICC unacceptable – Borrell

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell issued a statement in which, on behalf of the EU, he condemned the unlawful threats by a high-ranking Russian representative to use force against the International Criminal Court (ICC), having called them unacceptable.

The text of the statement was distributed on Thursday in Brussels by the EU External Action Service.

"The European Union condemns the illegal threat by a high-ranking Russian representative (as you know, such statements were made by First Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev) to use force against the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its host country, the Netherlands. It also deplores the measures announced by Russia against the ICC Prosecutor and Judges involved in the issuance of arrest warrants against Russian representatives," the statement notes.

"The EU reaffirms its full support for the ICC. Any retaliatory measure against those involved in the work of the ICC is unacceptable. In leading the fight against impunity, the ICC must be able to work independently and impartially," Borrell said.

"The EU remains committed to defending the Court from any outside interference aimed at obstructing the course of justice and undermining the international system of criminal justice. The EU will continue to advocate for the universality of the Rome Statute and invite all States that have not yet done so to consider joining the ICC to end impunity for the most serious crimes," the EU High Representative said.