14:44 23.03.2023

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

On Thursday, in The Hague, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin and Registrar of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Peter Lewis signed an Agreement on the opening of the ICC representative office in Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"On Thursday in the building of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and ICC Registrar Peter Lewis signed an Agreement on the opening of the representative office of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine," the PGO said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the statement, Kostin said he was honored to start this new chapter of cooperation. He called the signing of the document another step towards ensuring full responsibility for international crimes.

"This is only the beginning, but a significant beginning. I am convinced that we will not stop until all those responsible for international crimes committed against Ukraine are brought to justice. Including the top military-political leadership of the criminal regime of Russia," Kostin said.

The Prosecutor General said "the ICC and the Office of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan tirelessly stand guard over justice."

"We look forward to further cooperation in investigating and prosecuting Russia's crimes against Ukraine. I firmly believe that our joint efforts will help build a more just world," the Ukrainian Prosecutor General said.

