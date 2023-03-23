Facts

13:55 23.03.2023

Zelenskyy in Kherson region gets acquainted with progress of restoring infrastructure

2 min read

During a working trip to Kherson region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy got acquainted with the progress in the restoration of infrastructure and energy facilities destroyed as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression.

According to the presidential press service, Zelenskyy visited the village of Posad-Pokrovske, where a large number of houses and social infrastructure facilities were damaged. The president talked to the residents of the settlement, and also inquired about their current needs. They, in particular, noted the importance of restoring housing and electricity.

"We will try to rebuild before winter. Our priority is electricity. Drinking water will be provided according to the schedule. Now they will start working on the plan. I think that everything will be fine," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also visited one of the energy facilities of the region and reviewed the situation with the provision of electricity in Kherson region. He was reported on the progress in restoring power supply in the de-occupied territories and repairing equipment destroyed as a result of Russian shelling.

"We have to ensure full restoration and protection of our energy sector! I am grateful to everyone who works for this and returns the light to our people," the president said.

In addition, he reviewed the measures taken to counter Russian shelling of Kherson and other settlements in the region.

In the regional center, Zelenskyy inspected one of the stationary shelters for city residents. The president was briefed about the operation on the arrangement of mobile and stationary shelters in Kherson region.

Tags: #kherson_region

