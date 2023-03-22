Victim of Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia died, now 25 people are hospitalized – authorities

One person who was injured as a result of missile attack inflicted by Russian occupiers on a residential building in Zaporizhia on Wednesday died at a hospital, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko has said.

"We have just received confirmation that at hospital, among those who were taken away from here [from the place of shelling], there is already one dead," Malashko said on the air of the national telethon.

He reported the hit of six Russian missiles.

"Emergency search work is being carried out. I think that the number of victims may increase, since there were people in the building during the lunch break," he said.

In turn, secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtiov said at the moment there are already 25 people at hospitals.

"Three people are in a serious condition, 19 are on average, three are in a light condition (two of them are children)," Kurtiov said in Telegram channel on Wednesday.