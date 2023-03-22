In Zaporizhia, 18 people, including two children, wounded by missile attack – City Council

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia, according to preliminary data, 18 people were wounded, two of them – children of seven and nine years old, secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtiov has said.

"Currently, 18 victims are known (of which two are children aged seven and nine). Some 11 adults are hospitalized (of which four are in serious condition, seven are on average). Five more people received medical assistance at the place of arrival. The children are now being transported to medical institutions," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.