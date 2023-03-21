Enemy assault groups trying to move from outskirts to center of Bakhmut; Ukrainian soldiers do not allow them to move forward – Syrsky

Intense fighting is going on along the entire front line in the zone of responsibility of the Eastern Group of Forces, in particular, enemy assault groups are trying to move from the outskirts to the center of Bakhmut, Commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"The defense of Bakhmut continues. Intense fighting is going on along the entire frontline in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Group of Forces. In Bakhmut direction, enemy equipment, enemy manpower and enemy warehouses are constantly being destroyed. Enemy assault groups are trying to move from the neighborhood to the city center, but the Defense Forces are working and destroying them 24/7," Syrsky said in the Telegram channel.

He said the artillery of the 24th brigade named after Daniel of Galicia delivers powerful blows to enemy positions, and the paratroopers of the 80th brigade hold back enemy assaults, preventing him from moving forward.

"The feat of each of our soldiers will go down in the history of Ukraine. We will win!" Syrsky said.