13:36 21.03.2023

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is challenge to intl community – Dotsenko

he humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is a challenge to the international community, Director General of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Maksym Dotsenko has said.

"The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is a challenge not only for Ukraine, but also for the international community. It is thanks to the consolidation and mobilization of forces and resources that it is possible to provide exactly the vital assistance millions of Ukrainians are waiting for," Dotsenko said at the European Humanitarian Forum in Brussels (Belgium).

As the society said on its Facebook page on Tuesday, Dotsenko also said the support for the population of Ukraine, who suffered from Russia's armed aggression, "has to be systemic, as the scale of the humanitarian needs is increasing daily."

