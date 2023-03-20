Facts

19:45 20.03.2023

Hungary doesn’t intend to participate in EU project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine – Szijjarto

1 min read
 Hungary will not participate in the EU program for the joint purchase and delivery of artillery ammunition for Ukraine worth EUR 2 billion, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

According to the Index publication.hu, following the meeting of the EU foreign ministers, Szijjarto said that Hungary still does not want to supply weapons to Ukraine, as it "wants peace."

"At the same time, we do not prevent others from doing what they want," he added.

The Minister also noted that "only peace can guarantee the protection of human lives."

"Hungary's contribution of one percent - about EUR 10 million - will be used for other purposes," the Foreign Minister said.

According to Szijjarto, the Hungarian contribution will be used for such purposes as the stability of the western Balkans and the reduction of migration to the EU.

