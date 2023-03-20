Danilov denies info about 100,000 killed Ukrainian military

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, denied information about 100,000 killed Ukrainian soldiers, which was previously published in the American Politico.

"I declare to you with full responsibility that we do not have 100,000 casualties among the military. It's impossible. During the war, this is classified information, but 100,000 is completely untrue," Danilov stressed.

The exact figure, as the NSDC secretary noted, is known to the Ukrainian military and the president themselves.

According to him, the ratio of losses is currently 1 to 7, 1 to 8, in some cases 1 to 10 in favor of the AFU.

"After the war of the 2014th, we knew how to fight, but there was no such thing in Russia. In many areas, their losses were simply insane," Danilov stressed.

Speaking also about the situation in Bakhmut, Danilov noted that the AFU had already disrupted the Russians' third offensive plan, in connection with which "the Russians cannot move on and throw their people into Bakhmut like into a cauldron."