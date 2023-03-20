Facts

18:20 20.03.2023

NSDC apparatus developing models of post-war development of Ukraine – Danilov

2 min read
In the Office of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), models of post-war development of Ukraine are being developed, Secretary of the NSDC Oleksiy Danilov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are now in the Office, on behalf of the president, developing certain models of post-war development of Ukraine, as we see it," he said.

As Danilov noted, this is due to the fact that, since 1991, there has not been a single national project in Ukraine in which the majority of citizens of the state would take part.

"We need exactly such a national project, in which the overwhelming majority of citizens will take part, so that they are interested, so that they understand what we are talking about, what kind of country we are building … This is a difficult task ...," he said.

In addition to the NSDC, many other centers are also involved in the process of modeling the post-war development of the state, according to Danilov, who develop, prepare proposals and give their recommendations on the vision of the future.

"Of course, many thanks to all these centers, but we mean that the state should not lag behind in this matter," the NSDC secretary said.

